Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,326 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

