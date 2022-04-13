Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 93,898 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 93,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

