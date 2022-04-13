Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

