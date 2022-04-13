RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 474,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 1,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

