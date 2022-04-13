Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

