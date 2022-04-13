Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

