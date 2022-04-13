Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,000 CF Acquisition Corp VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth $4,856,000.

NASDAQ:CFFSU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

