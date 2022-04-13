Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,030 Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,940,000.

Shares of CDAQU stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

