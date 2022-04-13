Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $581.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $362.55 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

