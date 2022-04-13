Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after acquiring an additional 142,124 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

