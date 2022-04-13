Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

