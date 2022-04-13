Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTEU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

