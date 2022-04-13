Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $142,529,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,839,000. Ratos AB purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $89,301,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 3,636,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

