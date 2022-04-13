Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

