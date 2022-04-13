Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average of $242.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.