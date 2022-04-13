SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. 11,326,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,375. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

