Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of PTBD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,494. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

