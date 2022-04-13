Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,740. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.60. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.