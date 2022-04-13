Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.20

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 3452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

