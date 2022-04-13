Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 13129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.
