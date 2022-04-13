Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 13129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 760,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

