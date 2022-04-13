Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 1,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Satellogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.