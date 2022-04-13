Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

SCHN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SCHN stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

