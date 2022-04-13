Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. 5,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

