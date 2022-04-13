Scotiabank Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$15.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.11.

IVN traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.96. 815,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,877. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

