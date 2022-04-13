Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $19.77. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 2,363 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

