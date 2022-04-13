SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,691 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,595,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

