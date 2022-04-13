SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Expedia Group by 67,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 6,717 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

