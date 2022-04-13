SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Shares of APTV opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

