SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

