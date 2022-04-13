Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGII. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

