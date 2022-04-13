Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

