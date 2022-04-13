Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

