Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CNYCF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Searchlight Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
