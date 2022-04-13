Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.25

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.25 and traded as high as $54.85. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 43,351 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $455.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

