Sentinel Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,040.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $145,493.65 and approximately $24,040.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Sentinel Chain
According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “
Sentinel Chain Coin Trading
