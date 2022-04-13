Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

SFT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares during the period. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 598,011 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.