Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Expands By 800.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLVLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

VLVLY opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

