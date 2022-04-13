Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Increases By 1,233.3%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.10. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
