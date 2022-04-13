Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Increases By 1,233.3%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.10. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

About Adhera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.