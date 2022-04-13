Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Increases By 1,600.0%

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ARIZ stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $527,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.