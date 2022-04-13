Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 84.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BBSRF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

