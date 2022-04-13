Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 84.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BBSRF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
