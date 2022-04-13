Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Expands By 800.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 9.02%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

