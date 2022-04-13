Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Increases By 3,311.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 3,311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CENQ stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENQ. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

