Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 78.5%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

