Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Declines By 85.4%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get CNFinance alerts:

NYSE:CNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 22,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 446.91 and a current ratio of 477.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.30.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNFinance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.