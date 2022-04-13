Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 68.4%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPI opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. CSP has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.69.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

