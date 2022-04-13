Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Declines By 78.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,913,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,377. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

