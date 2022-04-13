Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Decreases By 67.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

