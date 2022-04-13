Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declines By 83.3%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NXTG opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

