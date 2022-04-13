Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases By 1,500.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FAD stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

