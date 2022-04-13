Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases By 1,500.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FAD stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $131.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
