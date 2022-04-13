Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Decreases By 69.7%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

